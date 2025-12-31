North South Notes

maeve o'brien writes
8d

I watched the matrix again recently and it reminded me of just how horizontal the internet and ideas about the online space were in the 1990s and early aughts. Would highly recommend a re-watch if you haven't seen it in a while!

Back then, in our bedrooms, we could create different identities for ourselves (largely based on curiosity / persona experimentation, rather than trolling), hang out in 'lounges' in simulated worlds. it was a space for weirdos, coders and maybe I'm viewing it with rose tinted glasses but those early days invoke what Derrida talked about when he wrote about deconstruction - being possible to read intertextual slippage in home-made urls and the re-use of data present on home-made websites. The horizontal-ness allowed for boundless opportunities for interpretations because we were creating our own 'homes' and 'visiting' others online.

Now, we have been streamlined into accessing the internet via platforms and even our search engines exist as a hierarchy. There's absolutely something there when you talk about youngsters today finding a home in fascism - maybe because it's information presented to them rather than what they've actively searched for.

Students I teach now have to create 'mind maps' before writing essays to articulate how they have reached the idea and point they're making. I'm interested in the evolution of Digital Gardens for internet users. For now, what is revolutionising my internet use is bogglingly simple - the Bookmarks tab.

Salvador Medina Ramírez
Jan 1

It reminds me of the newspapers in Mexico in the late 1990s, which, along with radio and television, maintained right-wing and pro-government positions. There were few places in the media where official positions were questioned. Some newspapers and news programmes seemed ridiculous to me because they had so much advertising. This situation seems like a repeat of that, but on steroids.

