North South Notes

North South Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paulo Akira's avatar
Paulo Akira
14h

To all those who don't know yet: you can get rid of slop AI stuff in Google searches by using the parameter "udm=14"... the downside is that it's not trivial to make this option default, one needs to take very different steps according to the combination OS+browser. There are plenty of instructions available online.

You can also use the website udm14 dot com, which redirects your search to Google search with udm=14 included in the search URL. The same website provides a link to a long explanation about this feature.

One can also use other search engines, like Duck Duck Go or Start Page etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Vincent Bevins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture