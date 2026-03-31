News Letter IV
The drive; the students; the wars
I want to sincerely thank everyone who made a pledge in response to my long and rambling mission statement. We are still officially in “subscription drive” phase, but a number of generous people have put us well on the way to our goal. I read each comment that came in with the pledges, and they were really encouraging.
At the same time, I apologize if you had problems using the “Subscribe” buttons to make a pledge. I got a few complaints of this type. You can use this link instead if you wish to offer support.
For the moment, nothing has been officially launched. No one is paying for anything yet, and certainly not for this little email. As a result of the initial appeal, we have about 60-70% of what we need to begin. We thank you for your further consideration.
In the new London Review of Books, I have an article on the protest movement in Serbia. Who are “the students,” could they win, and: what would it mean if they actually do? It is in the paper’s classic “Diary” format.
Our friends at Marjin Kiri, in Indonesia, would like to announce that “If We Burn” is coming out in Bahasa Indonesia next month. Marjin Kiri is Indonesian for “Left Margin,” and their edition of Metode Jakarta has made a real impact. Back when they decided to translate it, we had no idea if the book would even be allowed in the country. The next cover:
Donald Trump has gone to war with Iran, and he is losing. Back in January I wrote that I wanted to conceive of the events of early 2026 as an attempt at an “autogolpe imperial” — the world’s hegemonic power was trying to replace the mediating structures of an effective imperialist system with more direct exploitation, in a manner analogous to a national leader carrying out a domestic “self-coup.” Autogolpe imperial would be Spanish or Portuguese imported by necessity into the English language. While a prime minister might try to abolish parliament and bring the judiciary or police under the direct control of the executive, the President of the United States was setting up a loyalist “Board of Peace” to bypass the United Nations, and replacing a complex system of indirect threats and secret coercion with spectacular invasions and the proud extortion of allies.
I said that an “autogolpe” attempt can be opportunistic, or it can be the result of desperation: a last, reckless attempt to hold on to power that is slipping away.
I still think this is what is happening, and I think it is not working.
Thanks again,
Vincent