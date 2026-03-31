I want to sincerely thank everyone who made a pledge in response to my long and rambling mission statement. We are still officially in “subscription drive” phase, but a number of generous people have put us well on the way to our goal. I read each comment that came in with the pledges, and they were really encouraging.



At the same time, I apologize if you had problems using the “Subscribe” buttons to make a pledge. I got a few complaints of this type. You can use this link instead if you wish to offer support.

For the moment, nothing has been officially launched. No one is paying for anything yet, and certainly not for this little email. As a result of the initial appeal, we have about 60-70% of what we need to begin. We thank you for your further consideration.





In the new London Review of Books, I have an article on the protest movement in Serbia. Who are “the students,” could they win, and: what would it mean if they actually do? It is in the paper’s classic “Diary” format.



Our friends at Marjin Kiri, in Indonesia, would like to announce that “If We Burn” is coming out in Bahasa Indonesia next month. Marjin Kiri is Indonesian for “Left Margin,” and their edition of Metode Jakarta has made a real impact. Back when they decided to translate it, we had no idea if the book would even be allowed in the country. The next cover: