North South Notes

North South Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
francisco arcaute's avatar
francisco arcaute
Feb 1

Autogolpe - the word has such a 70's, Costa-Gavras air. Excellent piece as always.

Reply
Share
Holly Blomberg's avatar
Holly Blomberg
Feb 1

Wonderful insight as always🔥 I think about the “autogolpe imperial” possibility a lot. Another layer to consider is the influence of the “libertarian” (or “anarcho-capitalist”) elites of Silicon Valley. They’re generally unconcerned about preserving the US as a functioning entity

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vincent Bevins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture