North South Notes

North South Notes

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
Jun 18

I dread thinking about what this flailing, failing Empire will do to the rest of us on its way down.

And thanks for this important reminder:

“Power and violence are opposites; where the one rules absolutely, the other is absent. Violence appears where power is in jeopardy, but left to its own course it ends in power’s disappearance.” — Hannah Arendt, 1970

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