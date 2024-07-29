North South Notes

Ben Zalkind
Jul 29, 2024

"When it does people will say they are doing journalism, sure, but it will really be marketing or propaganda."

I've had this sense for some time, but it's chilling to read. Here in Canada, the CBC is still a fairly good news source, though various cuts (there are always cuts...) have certainly left marks.

Does Mir think that Americans are simply too hidebound and paranoid to demand, let alone consider, public funding for journalism? Or is it that private, unaccountable interests will inevitably collude to prevent such a debate?

Aaron Stigile
Aug 19

Hey, Vincent. I have a question- when you say publicly funded journalism created through the state, what exactly do you mean? Are you talking about something like PBS or the BBC, and/or is it something that's government-independent and taxpayer-funded (however that looks)? Would this be something added to the First Amendment, perhaps, so that it's "impermeable" to some government attempts at harming or weakening such journalism?

Part two- would it be advantageous to reimagine how journalism operates in some ways, so that it is more community-oriented and "democratized," so to speak? So that journalists go to the public and asks them to share their stories and questions while we as journalists simply help people tell those stories and answer their questions? Of course, we could still do the usual muck racking we always do and keep our discretion. But, regaining public buy-in and trust is a key factor to long-term journalism sustainability, I think, and maybe this is a way to do that.

