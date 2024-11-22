North South Notes

North South Notes

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Gabo's avatar
Gabo
Nov 22, 2024

Love this <3 reminds me of the liberal teleology you speak of in If We Burn. I've noticed in person that people who advocate "horseshoe theory" also tend to believe the spread of liberal democracy is just the natural fate that should occur in the world. Of the people I've spoken to who advocate this theory, they don't really understand that the far-right would use their means (lets say violence) for very different political ends than the far-left. Like you said, its like one big "blur" to some. Hope all is well!

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Glenn Toddun's avatar
Glenn Toddun
Nov 22, 2024

The extreme right and l ft might sometimes agree on the problem, they almost never agree on the solution.

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