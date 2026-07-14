North South Notes

North South Notes

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Ishmael Daro's avatar
Ishmael Daro
Jul 14Edited

Left-wing movements often worry about right-wing infiltration or cooptation by being too open, which I understand. But I was wondering if there's examples of things going in the other direction. Maybe France's gilets jaunes (yellow vests) movement? That started as kind of a rural tax revolt (certainly conservative-coded from a North American perspective), but the formal demands they issued were largely about opposing austerity, climate justice and other progressive goals — although there was also a nationalist/anti-immigration component.

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Matthew Wrafter's avatar
Matthew Wrafter
Jul 14

Many left-wingers believe that their organisational structures should reflect the society which they hope to build. Do right-wingers care about stuff like that at all?

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